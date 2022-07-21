Doncaster Race Day featuring Nile Rogers and Chic raises over £30,000 for lifesaving children’s charity

The Children’s Air Ambulance is a national service, changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children - flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care. The clinically designed helicopters provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

As the sun shone over Doncaster Racecourse, the charity’s high-profile event offered guests a fabulous experience with a drinks reception, three-course meal, live horse racing, and a fantastic live music concert by the legendary Nile Rodgers and Chic in the evening.

The fun didn’t stop there. As guests took their seats in the private suite, there was a tipster, games of heads and tails, a live auction, a silent auction, and a raffle with great prizes to be won - which helped to raise over £30,000.

“It was great to see so many faces old and new supporting the charity and having a fabulous day.

“There was plenty of laughing, glorious sunshine, wonderful supporters, and the amazing Nile Rodgers and Chic to finish off the evening, which got people on their feet dancing and enjoying themselves,” said TCAA Community Fundraising Executive, Sharon Evans.

Amongst the guests in attendance was Daniel Clegg - father of former TCAA patient Pippa Clegg-Rimmer – who gave a first-hand account of his daughter’s story and how the charity was crucial in his family’s hour of need.

“Daniel delivered a raw and emotional account of telling Pippa’s story in his own words and it brought home how important our service is and the difference it really does make to families,” said Sharon.

Pippa – from Sheffield - has a very rare form of pulmonary hypertension, one of only four cases ever recorded, and she was the first person under the age of 14 in the UK to have surgery to remove blood clots from her heart and lungs.

Before the operation, her parents were told that there were no guarantees she would survive surgery.

Miraculously, Pippa defied the odds, and four weeks after she underwent the ground-breaking surgery, she was flown on the Children’s Air Ambulance from London to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“My family is very grateful that the Children’s Air Ambulance was there when we needed it.

“The charity receives no government funding, so I encourage people to support them by going to TCAA events like the Doncaster Race Day – it was a fabulous event and it’s heart-warming to see the amount of money raised for this vital and worthy cause which was there in our hour of need," explained Daniel.

With the charity relying solely on generous donations, and with each mission costing an average of £3,500, the staggering amount raised will fund almost 9 vital transfer missions like Pippa’s.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to our guests, volunteers, sponsors and the public who supported this event, and to the compere who achieved more than we could have imagined in the live auction - every penny really does make a big difference to the little lives we fly, and this amount makes a huge difference,” concluded Sharon.

The charity is already planning Doncaster Race Day 2023 and has other events the public can get involved in this summer, including a Yorkshire Skydive and a Kid’s Zone at Doncaster Pride. To get involved, please contact: [email protected] or call 07387 265 613.

For more information about the charity, call 0300 3045 999 or visit www.childrensairambulance.org.uk

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

Undefined: readMore

1. First hand account Daniel Clegg - father of former TCAA patient Pippa Clegg-Rimmer Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Dining in style TCAA Doncaster Race Day private suite Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. All smiles The Children's Air Ambulance team Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Music legend Nile Rodgers and Chic performed Photo: Submitted Photo Sales