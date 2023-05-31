Doncaster Queer Eye star Tan France welcomes second son with husband Rob

As well as sharing the news of the couple's new arrival, Doncaster born Tan, shared a picture on Instagram, showing him cradling his newborn son.

Tan 40, wrote: “Welcome baby boy 2, Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly.

“And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

Tan France and his husband Rob shared a photo of themselves with their two sons, Ismail and new arrival Isaac. (Photo: Tan France/Instagram).

Isaac could be seen wearing a hat and covered in a blanket as Tan held him for a photo, with Rob holding the couple’s other son Ismail, who arrived in 2021 via surrogate.

The British fashion designer was born in Doncaster to Pakistani parents, but now lives in the US – and has said he will never return to live in the UK because of the racism he faced growing up in Doncaster.

In 2022, he revealed how he was left for dead after being beaten up in a shocking racist attack in his home town when he was just five years old.

The presenter, who has regularly spoken out about his difficulties growing up as an Asian homosexual in Doncaster, revealed the horrific attack when appearing on TV’s This Morning.

He explained: “It’s the reason I don’t live in the UK now. I was walking to school, I was on my own. It was literally a block away, not even two minutes.

“My mum was working every hour that god sends, she was an immigrant, my brother who would normally got to school with me was sick, so I had to walk alone. A group of men beat me and left me for dead. It was purely because I was a Pakistani in England.”

Tan said: “When you have kids you start to realise how disgusting it is. When I was a kid I thought ‘it’s just a matter of fact’.”

