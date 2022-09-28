Doncaster Queer Eye star Tan France launches George at Asda fashion range

The new autumn winter collection “brings style to the aisles”, championing the brand’s fashion-forward designs for the new season ahead, according to the firm.

The Doncaster born Netflix star, who now lives in the US, has launched his first ever UK womenswear collaboration.

A spokesman said: “Tan’s 37-piece edit is the perfect style shortcut for women everywhere, providing wearable wardrobe solutions for all occasions.

Tan France has launched his own George at Asda fashion range.

"From daytime separates to date-night dresses, each piece comes with the backing of Tan himself, as he works to make fashion fun and financially accessible for all.”

The beloved style icon and Queer Eye host has been styling people both on and off camera for years.

The statement added: “His expertise and attention to detail is evident through carefully selected pieces to create a versatile collection, with a belief that everyone can develop their personal style with just a few smart buys.

"Accompanying the capsule edit with a bank of informative and digestible content, the Doncaster-born star aims to help everyone feel good every day, with pocket friendly prices that won't break the bank but will make you look a million dollars.

“From hardworking crombies to silky slip skirts, the range is a lesson in simple style solutions. Standout pieces include a bold puppytooth co-ord, midnight-hued midi

dress and a neon knit in the colour of the season - Barbie pink - while a tonal knitted tracksuit makes a case for statement casualwear. Truly a collection to suit all occasions,

“Tan is confident he’s found something for everyone to enjoy.”

The star said: “I’m a real advocate for accessible fashion, it simply doesn’t need to cost the earth to look good.

“I’ve never been one to spend a fortune on my wardrobe - you really can’t buy style - it’s about how you wear it and more than anything that’s what I want my edit for George at Asda to show; a bit of confidence goes a long way!”