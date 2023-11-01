Doncaster Queer Eye host Tan France joins star-studded M&S Christmas ad

Doncaster Queer Eye star Tan France is among a host of famous faces with a starring role in the new M&S Christmas advert.

The Doncaster born fashion guru joins actress and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton in the festive spectacular for Marks and Spencer.

The ad, set to a cover version of Meat Loaf’s I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) shows the foursome preparing for Christmas, but ignoring festive traditions – with Tan seen hurling a Trivial Pursuit game into the air in the ad, which you can watch HERE

In the television campaign, which is now up and running, M&S appears to be encouraging shoppers to do what they want this Christmas, instead of being bound by others and festive perfection.

Doncaster Queer Eye star Tan France stars in the new Marks and Spencer Christmas advert. (Photo: M&S).

The stylist first found fame starring in the revamped series of Queer Eye on Netflix.

Now on its seventh series, the show has reached critical acclaim with Tan picking up a hosting gig for Next in Fashion alongside Alexa Chung and went to star in Taylor Swift's You Need to Calm Down Video.

Praised as one of the few openly gay Muslim men on television, he lives in Utah with his husband Rob and their two children.

Tan often discusses prejudice he's faced as a gay man and a British-Pakistani Muslim growing up in Doncaster.

'As an Asian, gay Muslim I was desperate to get away,' Tan said in his documentary Tan France: Beauty & the Bleach. 'I have been concerned about my skin color from the day I was born.

'Growing up in Doncaster I always felt unsafe. I thought if I had whiter skin I wouldn't be called a P*** every day.

Tan explained how a gang of men had attacked him while he was on his way to school because he was Pakistani.

'I used to wake up thinking, 'What trouble is my skin going to get me into today?' It was about survival. Being able to get home without being attacked.'