Doncaster “pushing to get its fair share” of trailblazing South Yorkshire Investment Zone scheme

Doncaster wants its fair share. Credit: Doncaster Chamber

As the UK’s first Investment Zone, an expected 8,000 new jobs will be created in the region and £1.2 billion of private investment by 2030.

It will begin with an £80 million new Boeing-led aviation research project into creating sustainable lightweight structures for aeroplanes.

Known as COMPASS, it will be built as an extension to the University of Sheffield Advanced Research Centre Factory 2050 project.

The Investment Zone will be supported by both government, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and local councils.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said:

“Technology created in South Yorkshire built the modern world. Because in South Yorkshire we have always known how to deliver practical solutions to big challenges. Yesterday it was stainless steel and our coal industry, today it is AI, Robotics and creating lighter, stronger materials for Jet Zero.

“That’s why this new Investment Zone status is so important. Because with the support of partners like Boeing, and working with the government, we’re showing we have the tools, the technology and the confidence to build on our strengths as not just the world’s first, but the world’s best Advanced Manufacturing District.”

The Investment Zone will be the first of 12 across the country, built around universities and high-growth industry areas.

While the flagship COMPASS scheme is in Sheffield, it will be expanded to incorporate Rotherham town centre with Opportunity Sites in Barnsley and Doncaster.

During a meeting of Doncaster Council last week, Deputy Mayor Councillor Glyn Jones discussed the plan ahead of its official launch.

He said: “We are working with the SYMCA to bring an element of the new Investment Zone scheme to Doncaster.”

“The council is putting a number of sites forward and will push for Doncaster to get its fair share.”