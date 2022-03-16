Doncaster pupils link up with police to make own parking tickets to warn parents

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Hexthorpe Primary School as part of the force’s mini PCSO scheme which encourages children to get involved in police and community matters in their neighbourhood.

A spokesman said: “PCSOs Emma Langstaff and Soneel Minhas have been helping the children to make the school safer.

“Over the last half term, the children have been designing their own car parking tickets to give to parents who are parking around school.

Pupils at Hexthorpe Primary School have been making their own parking tickets.

"Lots of the parents got positive tickets whilst unfortunately they did give out some 'not ok' parking tickets.

The mini PCSOs have also been looking at the phonetic alphabet, communication and completed role play calls to the police.