Doncaster pub to open its doors to help people keep warm this winter

The doors of a Doncaster pub will be opened to help people keep warm this winter – and they don’t even have to buy a drink thanks to big-hearted bosses.

The Alma in Conisbrough has unveiled what bosses have describred as its “warmth without worry” project – allowing people to pop into the West Street bar to keep warm during the winter months.

Announcing the project via Facebook, a pub spokesperson said: “I’ve gone downstairs to open the pub and realised just how close to winter we really are.

"The pub was cold and I remembered what I heard someone say – ‘with pints from £3.10, it’s cheaper to come for a couple in here where it’s warm than to put the gas on every night to sit inside.’

“What an awfully upsetting but true thing. Energy bills have soared recently which has brought on the whole cost of living crisis.

“You can’t tell me we don’t all deserve to be warm and dry without the worry of the cost?

“Our doors are open seven days a week. We’ve got a lovely clean, dry and warm pub which I want to push into a community hub not just a pub.

"We want to be somewhere you can walk into, always see a familiar face and where it’s warm enough you don’t have to leave your coat on.

"You don’t even have to buy a pint - fetch a flask of tea with yourself if that’s what you want.

“Let’s spread the warmth. We all have a right to it without the worry of the costs don’t we?”