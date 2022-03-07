Doncaster pub helps over 70 struggling families with donations of everyday essentials

Over the past year, the pub has been gathering food and toiletries and has distributed them to local families.

This act of kindness, started on February 2021, in the middle of the Covid pandemic, while many people lost their jobs and could not afford to pay bills and feed their families.

The pub has been working in conjunction with Doncaster council, schools, and teachers by accepting suggestions and referrals of those that need help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forester's Arms - it's not just a pub

Each recipient of the food bank has received up to six weeks’ worth of supplies.

Donna Mourning, licensee of The Foresters Arms, said: “I am proud of what we have achieved so far.

"I cannot believe that in only one year, we have been able to help over 70 families.

"However, these people are not just a number to us – they are part of our local community, and we want to be able to help in any way we can.”

In addition to donating goods, the Foresters community food bank has also been providing support and putting people in touch with organisations to support them with financial and other personal issues.

Donna continued: “I am grateful for the wonderful people who volunteer to do the deliveries every Friday and bring those goods to each family’s door.”

All referrals must be received by 9pm on Thursdays.

People who would like to donate supplies can take non-perishable items, like rice, pasta, and toiletries to the pub every day from 3pm.