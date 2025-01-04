Doncaster pub boss's upset as customers fail to show for free New Year party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The boss of a landmark Doncaster pub has warned of “sad times ahead” – after a New Year’s Eve party offering up free drink and food was left empty after revellers failed to show.

The Wheatley Hotel had promised “one hell of a party” to mark the end of 2024 and the start of 2025 – with free shots of whisky, a free buffet and free games of pool to revellers.

But disappointed staff shared a photo of a string of empty tables at the pub at the junction of Thorne Road and Barnby Dun Road in Wheatley and said: “It’s a shame people don’t support their local.”

The post, which was later deleted off Facebook, added: “Free night and free buffet yet this is our evening – sad times ahead.”

A free New Year's Eve party at the Wheatley Hotel was left deserted after failing to draw in customers.

The picture, accompanied by a sad emoji, showed only a handful of drinkers, surrounded by empty tables.

Ahead of the Peaky Blinders themed party, a pub spokesperson had shared: “Join us from 19.30 for the great “Peaky Blinders” NYE party.

“We have a disco on from 19.30 to late, free buffet for all, free entry for all and children welcome all night as long as with an adult

“Free pool all night, free shot of whisku, sherry or Baileys on arrival or a glass of fizz.

“Hope to see all you guys for one hell of a party.”

Another message said: “A big thank you to our regulars and our new customers of 2024.

"We hope you have an even better 2025 and to see all you lovely lot that makes our days here special.”