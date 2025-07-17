Doncaster pub bosses blast "bold, chaotic" drinker who blocked toilet with pants

A “bold, chaotic” drinker who blocked an entire pub toilet by stuffing his pants in the loo has been shamed by bosses who told him: “Next time, just bin them.”

Managers at the New Masons Arms in Doncaster Road, Mexborough shared details of the incident on Facebook – and how experts had to be called in to unblock the loo.

Under the heading “pub toilet update,” a spokesperson said: “To the mystery legend who managed to block the entire gents’ toilet with your Calvin Klein boxer shorts — what a bold, chaotic choice.

“Was it a laundry crisis? A post-curry sacrifice? A drunken break-up with your pants? We may never know.

Toilets at the New Masons Arms in Mexborough were blocked by a pair of discarded pants.

“What we do know is that it took Metro Rod and some serious drain wizardry to retrieve your soggy cotton shame and restore order to the loo.

"Our plumber is now questioning all his life choices.

“Next time, just bin them. Or better yet, keep them on.”