Doncaster pub bosses blast "bold, chaotic" drinker who blocked toilet with pants
Managers at the New Masons Arms in Doncaster Road, Mexborough shared details of the incident on Facebook – and how experts had to be called in to unblock the loo.
Under the heading “pub toilet update,” a spokesperson said: “To the mystery legend who managed to block the entire gents’ toilet with your Calvin Klein boxer shorts — what a bold, chaotic choice.
“Was it a laundry crisis? A post-curry sacrifice? A drunken break-up with your pants? We may never know.
“What we do know is that it took Metro Rod and some serious drain wizardry to retrieve your soggy cotton shame and restore order to the loo.
"Our plumber is now questioning all his life choices.
“Next time, just bin them. Or better yet, keep them on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.