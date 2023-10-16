News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster pub boss fuming after venue's speakers taken - and swapped for "sh***y" ones

A fuming Doncaster pub boss has lashed out – after discovering that the venue’s speakers have been taken – and swapped for “sh***y” ones.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST
Kath Thorpe. manager of The Queen Crafthouse and Kitchen in Sunny Bar, took to social media to launch an appeal after discovering the bar’s PA equipment had gone.

She said: “Why do we bother?

"Invest in the pub, keep live music going, provide a livelihood for musicians by putting on free live music every weekend, do charity events and invest in keeping local venues alive.

A Doncaster pub poss has been left fuming after speakers were taken from the venue. (Photo: Queen Crafthouse and Kitchen).A Doncaster pub poss has been left fuming after speakers were taken from the venue. (Photo: Queen Crafthouse and Kitchen).
"Constantly upgrade and replace kit that’s abused or goes walkies. Offer a house PA system for others to use and entrust with.

"All for what? I found out today some kit - our pair of Yamaha sub speakers have been swapped out for some sh***y ones.

"Essentially they've been taken/stolen.

"Thanks. Not like running a pub in the current climate is hard enough is it?

"That's another £400 at least to replace them.

"If anyone has been offered any Yamaha active bins, anyone has 'mistakenly' taken ours instead of theirs - then please let me know. They have to have gone into a van or car cos of the size of them, not just gone walkies easily.

"I will be doing some digging myself through our saved CCTV archives and will find out what happened to them - so if you have took them by mistake, please discreetly PM me and organise their return.

"I mainly feel quite let down and f***ed off TBH (to be honest).”

