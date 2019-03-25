Doncaster protesters join one million strong anti-Brexit march in London

Doncaster pro-EU campaigners joined thousands of Yorkshire protesters and at least one million others at Saturday’s huge anti-Brexit march.

They were among people from all over the UK demanding that the government put any deal Parliament agrees on back to the people.

Members of the Best for Doncaster group at Saturday's march in London.

A total of 19 coaches set off for London from Yorkshire on Saturday morning, with many more campaigners travelling by train to attend the ‘Put it to the People’ march.

READ MORE: Remainers are to blame for Brexit mess, say voters in Doncaster opinion poll

More than 200 coaches brought marchers into the capital, with some travelling from the Shetland Islands and the highlands of Scotland.

More than 500 people also travelled from the West County on a specially chartered train.

The group were among a million people who marched through London.

And many Britons living abroad also travelled home to take part in the march – with campaigners from Australia, the US, Malaysia, Africa and hundreds from across the EU in attendance.

READ MORE: This is how many people in Doncaster have signed petition calling for Brexit to be cancelled

Hundreds of people signed up for the demo from Leave-voting areas across the country including Chesterfield, Doncaster, Lincoln, Peterborough, Stoke and Sunderland, which all voted to leave the EU by heavy margins in 2016.

The Put It To The People march started on Park Lane and made its way to Parliament Square for a mass rally and speeches.

The march winds its way through London.

Young and old, World War Two veterans in their 90s, families pushing buggies, grandparents, teenagers, students, office workers, celebrities and Members of Parliament all banded together for the march.

READ MORE: Doncaster ‘go slow' Brexit protest stopped by police just ten minutes in

Meanwhile, a petition calling for Article 50 to be revoked has reached over 5.4 million signatures, the highest number ever received by the petitions committee website.

Nearly 9,000 people in Doncaster have signed the petition, to date.

Best for Doncaster campaign group chair, Frederika Roberts, said: “The historically huge turnout at the march, combined with the unprecedented number of signatures on the ‘Revoke Article 50’ petition shows that Brexit is not, if it ever was, ‘the will of the people’.

“It is time politicians stopped using this rhetoric to justify an outcome that is a million miles from the promises made in 2016, with a negotiated deal that satisfies no-one, or a ‘no deal’ crash out of the EU that would devastate the UK for generations.

“There are now only two options: Put the deal to the people with the alternative option to remain, or revoke Article 50. Britain deserves better!”