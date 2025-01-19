Doncaster property firm staff to tackle Three Peaks in bid to raise £10,000
Workers from propety development team Albemarle Homes are taking on the challenge to collect cash for Firefly Cancer Awareness and Support, the Doncaster-based charity which helps cancer patients attend appointments via free transport.
On Friday 6 June, the team will be walking a 24 mile (38.6km) round trip route, including 1585m (5,200ft) of ascent through Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough.
These hills form part of the Pennine range, and encircle the head of the valley of the River Ribble, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
An Albemarle Homes spokesperson said: “Firefly Charity, is about life – living it to the full, and enjoying every second of it.
"They want to remove the stigma and embarrassment of personal cancer problems in young men and women, giving them the confidence to communicate with friends, family and health professionals should the occasion arise.
“The Firefly Express vehicles provide free transport to local cancer patients and their families in the borough of Doncaster to regional treatment hospitals, using their fantastic team of volunteer drivers.
"They currently have a fleet of eight vehicles to cope with the ever-increasing requirements.
“Using their personal experiences, Firefly are determined to change the journey for cancer patients while raising awareness, particularly amongst young people, to spot the signs before it advances.
