Doncaster professor awarded MBE in King Charles' inaugural New Year Honours list

Professor Andrew Lockey, who is President of the Resuscitation Council UK, has been honoured for his services to the nation’s heart health.

Prof Lockey, who was born and brought up in Wheatley Hills, has led RCUK’s ‘Restart a Heart’ initiative since its inception in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign, run in partnership with The British Heart Foundation, St John Ambulance, British Red Cross and the Yorkshire Ambulance service resulted in CPR training becoming mandatory for all children in the UK.

Doncaster's Professor Andrew Lockey has been awarded an MBE.

Each October, an alliance of partners come together worldwide to increase public awareness of cardiac arrests and increase the number of people trained in life saving CPR.

They do this by organising and facilitating training events and also by providing opportunities for people to learn CPR digitally in the safety and comfort of their own home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his work for RCUK, Professor Lockey is a consultant in emergency medicine at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT)

Professor Lockey, a former pupil of Kingfisher, Wheatley Hills Middle, and Danum Schools said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be receiving this incredible honour. This is a reflection of the hard work of lots of different people and organisations who have come together in a campaign that truly puts people at the heart of the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Restart a Heart campaign has meant that more than one million children have learned the life-saving skill of CPR. To be part of something that will make such a difference is the greatest honour of all.”

James Cant, Chief Executive at Resuscitation Council UK said: “We are delighted to hear the news of Professor Lockey’s award. Andy has been at the forefront of resuscitation

Advertisement Hide Ad

across the UK, and internationally, for many years now.

"His clinical work and countless hours devoted to the wider resuscitation community has saved numerous lives, and significantly advanced our approach to public engagement on what is the ultimate medical emergency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Brown, Chief Executive of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is wonderful news and we couldn’t be prouder of Andy and everything he has achieved.

“Professor Lockey is an asset to the Trust and the impact of his work through Restart a Heart to increase the number of people trained in CPR will be felt across the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Lockey, who went to Leeds University to study medicine in 1986, has been a consultant in Emergency Medicine in Halifax since 2002.