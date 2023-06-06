Doncaster Pride teams up with Meadowhall for 'loads of love' partnership ahead of festival

The annual LGBTQ+ spectacular will take place in Elmfield Park on August 12 and Doncaster Pride bosses have teamed up with Meadowhall for this year's event.

A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce Meadowhall has joined the Doncaster Pride family and is now following and supporting us right up to the big day in August and beyond.

“Throughout "Pride Month" (which started on June 1) the Meadowhall Team will be bringing us loads of social media, loads of support and loads of love... and we LOVE this!”

Doncaster Pride has teamed up with Meadowhall for this year's Pride event. (Photo: Meadowhall).

A spokesperson for Meadowhall said: “Loud and proud!

“At Meadowhall, we celebrate acceptance, inclusivity, and love.

“This Pride Month, remember to be kind. Be proactive. Be open. Explore, learn, and love.