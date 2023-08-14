Doncaster Pride: Spot yourself in our gallery as thousands enjoy fun packed day

Young and old packed into Elmfield Park on Saturday for a bumper line-up that included tributes to Kylie Minogue, Little Mix, Steps and many more as the city’s LGBT+ community came together to celebrate.

The event followed a colourful parade through the city centre, attended by Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and other local politicians.

But the party really got started in the park, with a host of stunning costumes on display as revellers enjoyed the party atmosphere with plenty of entertainment and attractions to keep the visitors happy.

Drag queens and DJs made sure of a non-stop party atmosphere – while even the police were seen joining in with the fun, along with children and even animals entered into the spirit, with a number of dogs seen spotted sporting rainbow attire throughout the day.