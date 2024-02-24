Doncaster Pride: Organisers unveil Married At First Sight star as first star guest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster, selected as UK Pride Host City for 2024, have today given the first of what will be a “series of line up announcements” in the coming few weeks.

And joining the Doncaster Pride Team as celebrity host, compere and UK Pride Ambassador is non other that Matt Jameson.

Matt, most recognisable from his time on Married at First Sight UK, was one half of the first same sex couple to be married on the hit E4 show.

Matt Jameson will be the compere at this year's Doncaster Pride.

Since appearing on MAFS UK, Matt has continued to work in broadcasting, as well as being an event host and brand ambassador.

He has presented and hosted many large scale corporate and charity events both in Yorkshire and across the UK.

Matt is an established and prominent LGBTQ+ campaigner and commentator as well as chief operating officer for the LGBTQ+ charity; Out Together, which supports older LGBTQ+ people facing social isolation and loneliness.

He has also worked in the corporate and charity sector for over 10 years and will be bringing this passion, knowledge, and vast experience to all Pride activities.

Chair of Doncaster Pride Jenny Dewsnap said: "We are thrilled Matt has joined us this year, we know the people of Doncaster will love getting to know him throughout our UK Pride host city year.

"Matt will become one of the faces of Pride as he’s committed to not just Pride day on August 10, but a series of other events and activities planned in the lead up to the big day.

"So, watch out… because when you see Matt you’ll know something is coming!

Matt began his work on 23 February with a fundraising event that announced a few other names on the line up for the big day.

Added Jenny: “And then his next engagement will be March 6 when he will join the UK Pride team again for ........ well that would be telling!”

Follow Matt on Instagram: @matt_d_jameson