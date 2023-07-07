Doncaster Pride: Organisers announce important new rules for revellers at this year's event

The annual event, celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community will take place in Elmfield Park on August 12 – but organisers have warned of a number of changes in place for this year’s colourful spectacular.

Announcing the changes on social media, a spokesperson said: “Due to the very large number of visitors last year who ignored the rule about not bringing glass bottles to Pride, we have had to make changes to our entry policies.

“Entry will be by two gates only. The main gate on Bennetthorpe and the entrance on Chequer Road. All other access points will be closed off.

New rules have been introduced for this year's Doncaster Pride.

“The two entrances as above will be staffed by security and we will have bag searches and metal detectors.

“Glass is not allowed. You will not be able to bring any inside. It will be confiscated or you will be refused entry.

“Alcohol - you can bring your own, but this is limited to a reasonable amount for your own consumption. So we have set this at four cans or one 500ml plastic bottle per person.

“This is not what we wanted to do. We have repeatedly asked for your cooperation but sadly this is now not something that’s a choice anymore.