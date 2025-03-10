Doncaster Pride: Organisers announce details of this year's event

Gear up for an extraordinary journey as Doncaster Pride unveils its vibrant wings, spreading joy, love, and unity across our diverse city as details of this year’s event are announced.

August 9 is the date for your diary, with the colourful carnival once again returning to Town Field.

A spokesperson said: “Doncaster is a diverse city and Pride is the best example of that diversity in action.

"There is a warm welcome for everyone to attend the free event that will be held at Town Field.

“For us, Pride is more than an event; it's a manifestation of our collective strength, resilience, and the beauty of togetherness.

"It's a chance for Doncaster to shine, for businesses and individuals alike to contribute to a shared moment of pride.”

As well as the usual parade, followed by a nine-hour event with a number of stages and loads to do for all the family, organisers say it will “a true celebration of unity for all to enjoy.

The spokesperson added: “Come and witness diversity and inclusion in action, experience the transformative power of volunteering, and join hands with us as we paint the town with the vibrant hues of Doncaster Pride.

The event will take place from noon to 9.15pm and will include several stages offering a variety of entertainment.

The spokesperson added: “Pride is a place to come and be you. Whoever you are, whatever your age, skin colour, sexuality, gender, or religion. No matter your abilities or restrictions, no matter your background. Pride welcomes everyone.”