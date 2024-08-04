Doncaster Pride: All you need to know about this year's fun-filled spectacular

The countdown to this year’s Doncaster Pride is now well and truly on – with a day packed with a feast of fun and entertainment.

The event will take place at Town Fields on August 10 – and will get under way with a parade through the city centre.

There will be music, entertainment, food and drink and a riot of colour to enjoy – and this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before after Doncaster was chosen as UK Pride host city.

Here’s all you need to know about Doncaster Pride 2024

The Parade of Unity

The parade will leave Duke Street at 10.30am working its way through the city centre and finishing at Town Field.

This year it is be led by the bright yellow First Pride bus.

A spokesperson said: “With Prides from all over the UK joining us along with lots of groups, we even have Punjabi Roots drumming out popular songs sprinkled with traditional Bhangra style and the Unison Brass Band.

“It’s going to be the biggest and most amazing parade Doncaster has ever seen make sure you’re a part of it what a way to start your UK Pride day.”

Rules on food and drink at Town Fields

You can bring your own food

You can bring 1 x 500ml sealed plastic bottle of water or soft drink

There will be bag searches and metal detector devices on entry.

You cannot bring any alcohol.

You can not bring anything in glass.

You can not bring cans of anything.

The spokesperson said: “The bar is huge and there are loads of food outlets with a massive range of different food and prices range from cheaper options to more expensive – depends what you want.

“These are not our rules, they are conditions of our license. So we have no choice but to comply.

“This is not because of UK Pride – the rules on event licensing for events apply to all events, not just Pride.

“It’s different, but that’s just a reflection of licensing any event in 2024. We have to make places safer and we have to comply with a massive amount of regulations.”

The bar prices are £4.50 for a pint, single and mixer and glass of wine.

Bottles of water £1 and cans of pop £1.50

Entry to the event is free.

The spokesperson added: “Doncaster Pride is not doing this for profits and has worked very hard to get the best deals on everything to ensure you can all enjoy your day.”

Parking

If you have to drive to Pride please use the free parking off Leger Way near Sandall Beat (Racecourse car park C)

Do not park in side streets and on grass verges around Town Fields.

There will be parking enforcement in operation and the last thing you want to spoil your day is a fixed penalty!

It’s a residential area please respect this - the rules apply to everyone, so no matter how much you might want to find a side street and park please don’t.

You can always leave the car at home and ride free from the interchange.

Entry

A Pride spokesperson said: “As an event organiser, Pride is responsible for your safety.

“We wish we didn’t have to but illegal substances and weapons are a reality in the events world, so we have increased our security and we have created a safe entry process.

“Sadly this may mean at certain times there may be a bit of a queue, but we know you’ll agree it’s little price to pay for your increased safety.

“We have bag searches and metal detection devices in operation on the entrance and anyone attempting to bring in restricted /prohibited items will be refused entrance and items will be confiscated.

“Your safety and that of our team and contractors on site comes first.”

Site map

When you arrive at the site and clear security, make sure you grab your site map

It’s designed to show you where everything is from stages to the bar and from first aid to food vans.

It also has running orders for the stages and entertainment on the day so a MUST have to make sure you get the best out of the day.

Line-up

Full details of the line-up across the site’s stages are available at the Doncaster Pride website HERE

You can also keep up to date with all the Doncaster Pride updates via the organisation’s Facebook page HERE