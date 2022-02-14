The Royal Mail box in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall has been given the colourful decorations along with bollards in the area.

The hearts have been made by women from The Craft and the Curious, a local craft group that is always open to new members.

Members of the public are being urged to take photos and selfies of the box outside the Co-op supermarket – and even add to the collection.

The knitted cover on the post box in Brecks Lane.

A spokesman said: “| just ask that everyone can respect the hard work and dedication that has gone into making this to make everyone's day brighter and put a smile on your face

“From February 15 you are free to take a heart home with you by simply unpinning a heart.