Doncaster Post Office and boutique to close as owner blames falling income
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sprotbrough Post Office and the Angi Lou clothes shop will shut later this month, postmaster Angie Huddart has announced.
Mrs Huddart, who also has a branch of her clothes store in Tickhill, said: “With effect from 22 December we will be closing at Sprotbrough.
"Many of you will be aware that we have been running the Post Office alongside the boutique.
"Unfortunately the post office income is insufficient to cover its overheads and as such has been significantly propped up by the boutique profits.
"It has also massively impacted on my time and diverted my attention away from doing what I love, finding amazing clothes.
"Closing Sprotbrough will allow me to get back on track.”
“Many thanks to those customers who have discovered and embraced us in Sprotbrough.”
A Post Office spokesman described the closure as ‘temporary’ and said it was looking for people to take over the business.
In a statement, the Post Office said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the above branch will be closing temporarily.
“The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.
"We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally on our behalf."
The vacancy is currently being advertised on the Post Office website www.runapostoffice.co.uk
The spokesman added: “I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.
“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.”
Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband said: “I know how important the Post Office is for residents of Sprotbrough and I will be writing to the Chief Executive of the Post Office to emphasise this and to find out how they will ensure that a new branch can open in Sprotbrough as soon as possible.”