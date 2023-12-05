Doncaster Post Office and boutique to close as owner blames falling income

A Doncaster village Post Office and adjoining women’s clothes boutique are to shut with the owner blaming falling income on the closure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sprotbrough Post Office and the Angi Lou clothes shop will shut later this month, postmaster Angie Huddart has announced.

Mrs Huddart, who also has a branch of her clothes store in Tickhill, said: “With effect from 22 December we will be closing at Sprotbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Many of you will be aware that we have been running the Post Office alongside the boutique.

Sprotbrough Post Office and the Angi Lou boutique will close later this month.

"Unfortunately the post office income is insufficient to cover its overheads and as such has been significantly propped up by the boutique profits.

"It has also massively impacted on my time and diverted my attention away from doing what I love, finding amazing clothes.

"Closing Sprotbrough will allow me to get back on track.”

“Many thanks to those customers who have discovered and embraced us in Sprotbrough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Post Office spokesman described the closure as ‘temporary’ and said it was looking for people to take over the business.

In a statement, the Post Office said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the above branch will be closing temporarily.

“The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.

"We would welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally on our behalf."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vacancy is currently being advertised on the Post Office website www.runapostoffice.co.uk

The spokesman added: “I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause.”