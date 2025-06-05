Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson joins 2025 Soccer Aid line-up
The One Direction star will join ex-Manchester United aces, reality TV celebs and online influencers on the Old Trafford pitch later this month.
The annual charity football match, founded by Take That star Robbie Williams in 2006, raises millions of pounds for Unicef every year.
England beat the World XI last time out, with manager Peter Schmeichel looking for revenge in 2025.
In the England dugout, boxer Tyson Fury will be managing a team that includes the likes of Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Jermain Defoe.
Plenty of Soccer Aid debuts are being handed out this year, including to ex-Lionesses Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton, as well as former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson.
Leonardo Bonucci - who won Euro 2020 with Italy - will also make his debut, alongside fellow retired pros Nemanja Vidic and Carlos Tevez.
Speaking ahead of the match, Fury said: “The prospect of leading my England team to victory this June fills me with just as much excitement as any heavyweight fight.
“Everyone knows that I am a huge Manchester United fan too, so it's even more special for me that the game is at Old Trafford this year - and I get to manage one of my heroes, Wayne Rooney.”
The match will be taking place on Sunday, June 15 at Old Trafford, with kick-off at 7.30pm. The game is being broadcast on ITV1 and streamed live on ITVX.
Here are the full squads for the game:
England XI
Steven Bartlett
Alex Brooker
Jermain Defoe
Toni Duggan
Angry Ginge
Tom Grennan
Bear Grylls
Joe Hart
Steph Houghton
Aaron Lennon
Dame Denise Lewis
Paddy McGuinness
Sir Mo Farah
Gary Neville
Sam Quek
Wayne Rooney
Paul Scholes
Jill Scott
Sam Thompson
Louis Tomlinson
World XI
Tony Bellew
Leonardo Bonucci
Tobi Brown
Martin Compston
Richard Gadd
Bryan Habana
Dermot Kennedy
Kaylyn Kyle
Gorka Marquez
Nadia Nadim
Livi Sheldon
Edwin van der Sar
Nemanja Vidic
Harry Kewell
Big Zuu
Noah Beck
Carlos Tevez
Billy Wingrove
Robbie Keane
