Doncaster police warn of beggars 'taking advantage of Christmas spirit'

South Yorkshire Police said that while support was in place to help those begging, some individuals had consistently refused help and support and has urged members of the public not to hand over money in the run up to Christmas.

A spokesman said: “Winter is here and Christmas is fast approaching. At this time of year, it’s vital we make sure support is in place to help those begging on our streets.

“We constantly aim to support those individuals who are homeless and engage in street begging. Partnership work happens every day to make sure that the most vulnerable are offered the right support to services they need, with our town and city centre teams carrying out early morning patrols to speak to those who are on our county’s streets.

Police have issued guidance on how people can help beggars in Doncaster this Christmas.

“We will always encourage these individuals to access support as soon as possible and where we can, our officers will accompany people to support services. However, this isn’t always practical, straight-forward or quick enough for people in crisis.

“We know many of you are keen to help the homeless, but there are some individuals who take advantage of the Christmas spirit, and kind-hearted nature of members of the public. These individuals consistently refuse access to support and persistently beg on the streets.

"This reluctance to seek help can put them at increased risk of harm and we need your help to ensure they are safe and that your generosity goes to helping those who need it the most.”

Here’s how you can help this Christmas:

- Donate to one of the charities or organisations whose role it is to provide food, shelter, support or advice

- Don’t give money, but give a coffee or food instead

- Give your time – volunteer at a local shelter or food bank this Christmas

- Donate supplies to local shelters and food banks.