Doncaster Police urge people to consider their personal safety during St Leger Festival

Tomorrow (Thursday 14 September) will see the return of the St Leger Festival, welcoming thousands of people to Doncaster Racecourse for four days of horse racing.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST
Policing operations will be in place across the festival and officers are reminding the public to plan ahead as parts of the city will be busier than usual over the coming days.

Chief Superintendent Cherie Buttle, tactical commander for the event, said: “The St Leger Festival is a fantastic event for Doncaster, and South Yorkshire Police will be supporting the organisers to ensure everyone is able to enjoy it safely.

“Our officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols across the four days of the festival, so please don’t hesitate to speak to us if you need our help – or even if you just want to say hello.”

Mounted Police will be in attendanceMounted Police will be in attendance
With thousands of visitors expected to flock to the city over the next four days, people are also being urged to consider their own personal safety and look out for each other.

Ch Supt Buttle added: “I would encourage people who are attending St Leger to look after each other - drink responsibly and make a plan for how you’re getting home in advance.

“We’re expecting an increased demand on all emergency services as we head into the weekend, so please play your part in ensuring we can respond quickly to the most serious incidents.”

If you need to report a non-urgent crime or incident, please remember you can use the online portal or live web chat.