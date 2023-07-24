Doncaster police officers honoured for saving elderly couple from house blaze

PC Alex Eyre and A/Sgt Natalie Butler were praised at the Master Cutler 2023 Emergency Services Awards for their actions when they arrived at the scene of a house fire last year.

Other individual comendations on the night also went to Doncaster CID Detective Sergeant Rob Zarchi and Public Order Training Inspector Alex Murthi.

PC Eyre and A/Sgt Butler picked up the team award at the event at the Cutler’s Hall in Sheffield for their response to the blaze.

Police officers from across South Yorkshire were honoured at the ceremony. (Photo: Andrew Cox).

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue had been requested, but had not yet arrived at the scene.

The fire was in an upstairs bedroom but was spewing toxic fumes into the rest of the building, placing the occupants at serious risk.

Bystanders informed the officers there was an elderly couple still inside the property.

Their citation read: “At the time, the officers were unsure of the extent of the fire itself and after assessing the risk, they realised they had no choice but to enter the property as there was a risk to life.

“They did not hesitate for a second and ran into the house.

"One occupant was an elderly male, who had mobility issues and was unable to walk more than a few yards. The officers managed to help him to his feet, get him into his mobility scooter and began to evacuate him from the property.

“PC Butler went back inside to evacuate the elderly female. Showing professionalism, respect and empathy to the lady, PC Butler managed to evacuate her safely. The officers then proceeded to evacuate the neighbouring property.

“PC Butler and PC Eyre placed themselves at great risk to save the lives of two vulnerable people. Their courage, professionalism and calmness when faced with significant danger is to their credit, epitomising the highest values of the police service.”

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “I would like to congratulate all those who were awarded on the day and thank them for everything they do for both South Yorkshire Police and those who we protect.”