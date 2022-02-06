Photos from Theskysthelimitphotography.

Doncaster photographer shares stunning pictures of birds at a local beauty spot

Take a look through these wonderful photos of birds at Doncaster Lakeside.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 12:56 pm

The photos have been taken by @theskysthelimitphotography – you can see more of their work on Instagram here.

1. Coot baby

This is a Coot baby the first stage of the coots life cycle.

Photo: Theskysthelimitphotography

2. Juvenile Coot

This is a juvenile Coot as you can see there getting there iconic white beak and getting the black feathers coming through too.

Photo: Theskysthelimitphotography

3. Adult Coot

And the final stage is the adult Coot what you see most of the time at the lake.

Photo: Theskysthelimitphotography

4. Baby Moorhen

This is a baby Moorhen you can already see the red and yellow beak coming through these have black feathers from the start.

Photo: Theskysthelimitphotography

