Doncaster photographer shares stunning pictures of birds at a local beauty spot

The photos have been taken by @theskysthelimitphotography – you can see more of their work on Instagram here.
1. Coot baby
This is a Coot baby the first stage of the coots life cycle.
Photo: Theskysthelimitphotography
2. Juvenile Coot
This is a juvenile Coot as you can see there getting there iconic white beak and getting the black feathers coming through too.
Photo: Theskysthelimitphotography
3. Adult Coot
And the final stage is the adult Coot what you see most of the time at the lake.
Photo: Theskysthelimitphotography
4. Baby Moorhen
This is a baby Moorhen you can already see the red and yellow beak coming through these have black feathers from the start.
Photo: Theskysthelimitphotography