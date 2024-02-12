Doncaster performing arts students stage spectacular show at Disneyland Paris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 'Behind the Magic' trip let students from multiple Stagecoach performing arts schools from across the UK work as if they were Disney cast members.

They went backstage, recorded their own song in Disney studios, worked with the choreography team, performed on stage with Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast and did much more.

And students from Doncaster Stagecoach were among them.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students from Doncaster Stagecoach performed at Disneyland Paris. (Photo: Stagecoach Doncaster).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Proud is an understatement, what a weekend.

"Disney certainly has not disappointed.

"Our students did an incredible performance to a packed out audience and we all arrived back after going on an incredible professional and eye opening journey. Well done all.”