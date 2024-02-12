Doncaster performing arts students stage spectacular show at Disneyland Paris
The 'Behind the Magic' trip let students from multiple Stagecoach performing arts schools from across the UK work as if they were Disney cast members.
They went backstage, recorded their own song in Disney studios, worked with the choreography team, performed on stage with Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast and did much more.
And students from Doncaster Stagecoach were among them.
A spokesman said: “Proud is an understatement, what a weekend.
"Disney certainly has not disappointed.
"Our students did an incredible performance to a packed out audience and we all arrived back after going on an incredible professional and eye opening journey. Well done all.”
You can watch a video of the group’s performance at Disneyland Paris at the Stagecoach Performing Arts Facebook page, which you can find HERE