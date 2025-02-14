Doncaster people sought to star on new TV game show - with £100,000 prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adventurous Doncaster people are being sought to star in a thrilling new reality TV series – with a £100,000 prize up for grabs.

From CPL Productions, the masterminds behind Married at First Sight UK comes The Hunt - a heart-pounding, high- stakes game of predator versus prey, where there is only one rule – hunt or be hunted.

Deep in a vast unforgiving forest, contestants are dropped into the ultimate real-world game of hide and seek - where losing means walking away with nothing and winning could mean pocketing up to £100,000.

Surviving the game isn’t about being the fastest. It’s about being the smartest.

The Hunt, a new reality game show, is coming to Channel 4.

Each episode is built around a tense, dog-eat-dog hunt, where each player becomes either a Predator or Prey.

The Prey hold the cash, desperately trying to protect their winnings while completing challenges to win more money.

The Predators must hunt them down and steal their cash.

If they succeed their roles are reversed and the entire game flips, with Predators suddenly become Prey.

Armed with cutting-edge tracking technology, no player can disappear for long as hiding is not an option.

The players must keep moving to remain in the game or forfeit their money.

But the Prey are not defenceless. Clever alliances, strategic teamwork, and mind games are the key to survival.

At the end of each hunt, back at a futuristic basecamp, it’s time for elimination and only those who still hold cash are guaranteed a place in the next round.

With every episode, the intensity escalates, fortunes shift, alliances shatter, and only the sharpest, strongest, and savviest will make it to the final showdown.

Who will master the chase? Who will outthink the hunt? And who will walk away with the life- changing prize?

The producers of The Hunt are looking to speak to strategic people from Doncaster who are up for a challenge.

Applications for the series are open now, and you can apply by visiting https://shortaudition.com/cpl-adventure-show

Steven Handley, Channel 4’s Head of Reality and Entertainment, commented: “The Hunt delivers high-octane adventure reality and takes innovative gaming tech to create a world where viewers can experience in real time what happens when we re-engage our primal instincts.

"I can’t wait to discover what strategies a group of ordinary Brits will use to survive in a world where there is only one rule – hunt or be hunted.”

Senior Commissioning Editor, Reality Entertainment, Lee McMurray added: “The Hunt combines the classic Channel 4 ingredients of real people doing incredible things, on an epic scale.

"Having championed the idea through the Contestable Pot process, I’m excited to now be bringing it to life, and look forward to working with CPL and treating our audience to an entertaining,

exhilarating new prime time treat.”

CPL’s Murray Boland adds: “The Hunt promises contestants a dose of fun and adrenaline in their quest for the cash. Amid prize money increasing, fortunes constantly changing, and loyalty put to the test, this is set to be one of the most ruthless games ever played on reality TV, with a sensational prize for the eventual winner.” GroupM Motion Entertainment’s Deep Sehgal comments: “The purpose of our Contestable Fund partnership with Channel 4 is to bring the boldest, most compelling and ambitious projects to the screen. The Hunt is a perfect contender that promises to deliver high-stakes, high-adrenaline entertainment from a world- class production team.”