Doncaster people lose faith in the government as new rules and restrictions are announced

We asked our readers what they thought about the new Government restrictions.

Many of our readers were not happy with the announcement – there is certainly a lack of confidence in the rule makers.

Linda Lancaster said: "The introduction of vaccine passports (that they said they would not do) is the start of a slippery slope of creating a second class citizen for those who for what ever reasons have not been vaccinated.”

Lewis Foster, said: “So much for following the science!

"Now hopefully people will realise we have been lied to and made fools of for the past two years.”

Angela Austwick, said: “Even the people I know that have always been totally totally compliant with all restrictions and rules and done everything they’ve been asked to, are questioning why they should now.”

The Prime Ministers announcement was over shadowed by the potential Christmas party at Downing Street last year.

Steve Flint, said: “It’s just a diversion/punishment for daring to question him and his party.”How dare we get upset that he held parties while fining us £10k for doing the same.”

Glyn Bryan: said: “I have to question the timing of this announcement given everything that's come to light about him and his inner circle this week, that and the fact that at this point a lot of people no longer take anything he says seriously and will openly defy any lockdown requirement because apparently they'd do the same.”Michelle Rose, said: “I won’t be taking any advice from someone that “didn’t” know if there was a party in his house!

"He was probably handing out the secret Santa.”

Jake Midgley, said: “Stopped all families having a normal Christmas last year as things were so bad with covid, yet him and his pals still had a Christmas party.

"And people are still going to follow his orders blindly.”

Helen Saxton, said: “We as a family will stay safe like we did last year but we will all be visiting mum wearing masks keeping distance.

"I won't be preached to by a party that doesn't do the right thing.”