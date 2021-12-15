Doncaster people having less sex due to pandemic homeworking, survey says

According to adult site Vivastreet, which surveyed over 13,000 married and single people from ages 18-75, the sex lives of Brits continue to be impacted by the pandemic.

In comparison to 2018 (pre-pandemic) survey findings reveal:

1 in 3 Brits are having LESS sex

People in Doncaster are having less sex according to a new study.

More than a third say it’s harder to build a physical connection with someone

47% of singletons say they are less likely to meet someone for casual sex through the workplace

With the Government' s latest guidance that we should once again start working from home where possible, office hook-up culture may be a thing of the past.

So why are Brits bonkers for workplace hookups?

Clinical Sexologist Dr. Claudia Six says: “For those who are having sex with co-workers, the obvious reason is access. You don’t have to look very far and there’s regular contact.”

It isn't just singletons that are experiencing a sex drought. 36% of married couples admitted to having less sex compared to pre-pandemic.

Once again, the increase in remote working has likely played a significant role in the demise of couples' sex lives. As Dr. Claudia Six puts it “when lockdown forces couples together, it can be more than they bargained for. A form of ‘familiarity breeds contempt.”

And with remote working causing people to meet up less, masturbation habits have increased more.

According to Vivastreet's survey, nearly 50% of people admit to increasing their masturbation habits, with 1 in 3 masturbating MORE than TWICE as much as 2018 (pre-pandemic).

The rise in masturbation habits is no surprise to Dr. Claudia, who cites such actions as a "common self-soothing strategy when faced with increased stress." To put it simply, when it comes to increased masturbation, according to Dr. Claudia "if you’re home more, you have more opportunity."

And with the introduction of Plan B restrictions meaning limited access to the workplace, it seems that the sex lives of Brits will continue to decline into 2022.