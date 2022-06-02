Doncaster People Focussed Group receives The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

The People Focussed Group, also known as PFG, was created in 2010 by Kelly Hicks who had the idea that people with lived experiences of mental health difficulties and learning disabilities could be well suited to support others in similar situations or with similar diagnoses or problems.

Kelly said: “We are delighted to receive this recognition for all the work we do within Doncaster.

"We are the home of peer support and have been leading the way for 12 years. Our mission is to help as many people as possible through peer support, which is simply people helping people.

The group aims to make sure Peer Support is available for all of the community and find ways to include people

“Our work with Doncaster Council, and other partners, has seen our group go from strength to strength. Our wonderful community has helped many people over the years and we will continue to help as many people as we can.

“Everyone is welcome at PFG, either to find out how you can get help or help others. Join us at the Wellness Centre, 45 Montrose Avenue, Intake or look at our Facebook page – PFG Like Page.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, added: “My warmest congratulations go to PFG, along with my thanks for the wonderful community and voluntary work they do in Doncaster. Their contribution improves lives for many of our residents and I am delighted that they have been recognised with this prestigious award for their outstanding efforts.”

More information about the People Focussed Group is available at https://peoplefocused.org.uk/