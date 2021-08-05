Doncaster people decide what makes history and donate items to a new museum exhibition

This September a new Moving Museum will be touring Doncaster’s doorsteps in search of home-made historians.

The idea is to put the power in the peoples hands and let them decide what is history.

The project aims to switch perception of history from the old Antiques Roadshow to something more modern.

Home-made historian Raphi getting ready for the Moving Museum.

“We’re throwing it open for the public to decide what goes on display in the museum, and we really want people to think outside the box,” explains Victoria Ryves, Heritage Doncaster’s project manager.

“We’re encouraging everyone to share stories or things that are precious because of their human or sentimental value.”

The Moving Museum will be kicking off with a theme of ‘Made in Doncaster,’ aiming to get to the heart of what makes Doncaster tick.

They are seeking objects or stories that illustrate what makes Doncaster distinctive or that epitomise Doncaster’s past and present and its unique sense of community.

“Your exhibit doesn’t have to be an artistic masterpiece,” Victoria said.

“It doesn’t even need to be ancient.

“History is a living thing - every moment that we’re alive, we’re making history.

“So, your exhibit or story might even have happened yesterday.

“It just needs to represent something that’s meaningful - that’s historic - to you.

“Maybe that's a football, or a miner's lamp or even a photo of a newborn.

“We want you to share your passions, your stories - turn your magical moment into a star exhibition in the museum.”

The museum is looking for palm sized objects or photos of larger pieces due to the limited space available for the exhibition.

All items will be returned safely at the end of the show.

“The Moving Museum is a trail-blazing project that makes history inventive, fun and enjoyable for everyone,” said Cllr Nigel Ball, cabinet member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning.

“Not only will the community become the curator, deciding what defines Doncaster’s heritage, but most importantly the Moving Museum will bring people together, connecting us as a community, and celebrating our shared heritage.

“We’re hoping that - by contributing and visiting - local people will be revealing a completely different side to Doncaster’s history, putting the spotlight on parts of our heritage that are often overlooked, or bringing a fresh perspective to historical events.

“Doncaster has been shaped by its working people, and it’s when we've pulled together as a community that we’ve achieved the most.

“History proved that, and that’s why it’s so important that people from the community now build their own museum, to tell their side of the story, and celebrate what has made Doncaster the place it is today.”

The Moving Museum will be on the road between September 13 to 29 with stops in Mexborough, Stainforth, Thorne, Woodlands, Balby, Hexthorpe and the town centre.To get involved or find out when the Moving Museum will be in your neighbourhood click here or find them on social media @DanumGLAM