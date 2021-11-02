Doncaster people are asked to listen out for signs of hearing loss

November is Hearing Awareness Month

A survey by Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has a branch on Printing Office Street, in Doncaster has revealed that the biggest fear people have about ageing is the onset of dementia and failing memory (57 per cent).

Left ignored, hearing loss can lead to social withdrawal and there is evidence of a link with dementia too. Yet the study found that 64 per cent of peopleare not aware of a connection between hearing loss and dementia, despite it being the thing they dread most about ageing.

The survey also showed there is still a stigma when it comes to wearing hearing aids, with 43 per cent being concerned they would make them look older. This is despite half agreeing hearing aids would improve their quality of life as they aged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

November is Hearing Awareness Month

Of the people who have experienced hearing loss, less than half (41 per cent) had a hearing aid. And only 35 per cent questioned believed it was important to have regular hearing checks compared to 51 per cent who believed regular eye tests were important.

Branch manager Gemma Nichol said: “Our hearing tends to change gradually over time, so we don’t always notice the level of deterioration until it’s got really bad. That’s why we are encouraging people to look after their hearing in the same way they do their eyesight and get regular hearing checks.

“Some 60 per cent of those polled who said their hearing had worsened had not been for a check-up recently, which is a concern. As November is Hearing Awareness Month it’s certainly a good time to put that right and to think about having a hearing check.

“The earlier people seek help for hearing loss the better. There is no cure but hearing loss can be treated. If people need hearing aids they will be amazed at how far technology has advanced and how tiny aids can make a big difference.