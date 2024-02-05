Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 80-strong team at My Pension Expert based on Duke Street have been supporting St John’s Hospice in Balby for just over two years, holding raffles, bake sales and taking on personal challenges, bringing their grand total to £1,092.

My Pension Expert Policy Director Lily Megson, who will be taking on the Sheffield Half Marathon in April to raise funds said: “St John’s Hospice is truly a pillar of the Doncaster community, providing fantastic care and support to patients and their families. We’re delighted that our contribution can help to make a difference to those who need it most.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone in the My Pension Expert team for all of their hard work in their fundraising efforts.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan (second left) is pictured with My Pension Expert Policy Director Lily Megson left) and members of the My Pension Expert Team.

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone involved for everything they do.

“Every penny they raise goes towards ensuring we continue to provide the best possible palliative care and support to local people when they need it most.”