News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Doncaster pension advice company raises funds for local hospice charity

Big-hearted staff at a Doncaster pension advice company have raised over £1,000 for their local hospice charity.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 80-strong team at My Pension Expert based on Duke Street have been supporting St John’s Hospice in Balby for just over two years, holding raffles, bake sales and taking on personal challenges, bringing their grand total to £1,092.

My Pension Expert Policy Director Lily Megson, who will be taking on the Sheffield Half Marathon in April to raise funds said: “St John’s Hospice is truly a pillar of the Doncaster community, providing fantastic care and support to patients and their families. We’re delighted that our contribution can help to make a difference to those who need it most.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone in the My Pension Expert team for all of their hard work in their fundraising efforts.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan (second left) is pictured with My Pension Expert Policy Director Lily Megson left) and members of the My Pension Expert Team.St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan (second left) is pictured with My Pension Expert Policy Director Lily Megson left) and members of the My Pension Expert Team.
St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan (second left) is pictured with My Pension Expert Policy Director Lily Megson left) and members of the My Pension Expert Team.

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone involved for everything they do.

“Every penny they raise goes towards ensuring we continue to provide the best possible palliative care and support to local people when they need it most.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk

Related topics:St John's HospiceDoncasterRotherham