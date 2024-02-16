Doncaster park's weekly Parkrun cancelled due to unsafe and muddy conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which takes place in Sandall Park on Saturday mornings, has been called off for this weekend following heavy rain which has left parts of the park waterlogged.

A spokesman said: “We’ve carried out an early course check and, unfortunately, we’ve decided to make the call to cancel this Saturday’s parkrun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not a decision we take lightly. There have been many, many events which we’ve managed to put on despite the conditions through the effort and dedication of our core team.

Doncaster Sandall Park has cancelled its weekly Parkrun.

"Sadly this just isn’t possible this week.

“I know there will be many a seasoned runner reading this and thinking that cross country conditions are just as bad and races don’t get cancelled. There will also be people local to the park who regularly walk and run the course who might think it’s OK.

“I fully understand this so I thought I’d share some of the considerations which go into our decision making.

“The effect 200+ participants will have on the already muddy areas - especially after two laps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether the conditions mean there will be additional pinch points. If the usual route is a wide path or open field which now just has a single, viable path through, this will mean people are bunched up.

If the course is still accessible to everyone. parkrun welcomes all ages and abilities and welcomes pushchairs, dogs, children etc. Is the course safe for people walking with a stick, a visually impaired participant, a pregnant lady, someone who is returning to exercise after an injury? We can’t hold the event but advise certain groups not to attend.

"We’re open for everyone or closed for everyone.

“Finally, if someone falls at one of the known areas of concern and has a serious injury, could I “hand-on-heart” say that I’d checked the course and felt it was safe for the event to go ahead?

“We hope that this might help understand how and why we make the decision to cancel.

“Hopefully this gives you chance to make alternative plans for this Saturday. We really hope to be back the following week and we’ll keep you posted.