Doncaster park volunteers pledge to battle on against yobs after more vandalism

Yobs have struck once more at Sandall Park – but the park’s team of volunteers have pledged to battle on to keep it in good shape for others to enjoy.

A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park said: “Someone had nothing better to do than smash our bird feeders and snap off a flowering cherry tree in the Quiet Garden.

"The mind boggles as to what pleasure causing criminal damage provides.

There have been more acts of vandalism at Sandall Park.

“Of course it upsets our volunteers, but as always, we'll make good the damage - which always costs us - and make sure it's nice again for everyone else to enjoy.”