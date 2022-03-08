Doncaster park volunteers pledge to battle on against yobs after more vandalism
Volunteers at a popular Doncaster park have said they will not be beaten by yobs after more mindless vandalism.
Yobs have struck once more at Sandall Park – but the park’s team of volunteers have pledged to battle on to keep it in good shape for others to enjoy.
A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park said: “Someone had nothing better to do than smash our bird feeders and snap off a flowering cherry tree in the Quiet Garden.
"The mind boggles as to what pleasure causing criminal damage provides.
“Of course it upsets our volunteers, but as always, we'll make good the damage - which always costs us - and make sure it's nice again for everyone else to enjoy.”
The latest attack comes after a bike repair station was vandalised days after being installed, with bolt croppers used to steal screwdrivers and bike tools aimed at cyclists wanting to repair their bikes on the go.