Doncaster parish council praised for wind and solar powered defibrillator

The wind and solar powered defibrillator has been installed in Warmsworth,

A creative Doncaster parish council has been praised – for installing a solar and wind powered defibrillator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark Restart a Heart Day on 16 October, which raises awareness of cardiac arrest and supports people to learn CPR, Warmsworth Parish Council have been named as Restart a Heart Heroes for safeguarding its community with the groundbreaking cabinet.

It is recommended that Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) maintain a temperature of 10 degrees or more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is to ensure the battery doesn’t fail and the pads do not degrade. Alongside the proper regular checks, this ensures a defibrillator is always ‘rescue ready’.

There was no suitable location with an electricity supply available out at Warmsworth Allotments. However, the council still sought an answer to their problem.

The stand-alone cabinet, which has two solar panels and a turbine designed to withstand and harness storm force gales can be installed on any solid surface with bolts.

The Restart a Heart Day initiative is led by Resuscitation Council UK, supported by British Heart Foundation, British Red Cross, St John Ambulance, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, NHS England, Save a Life for Scotland, Save a Life Cymru, and Northern Ireland Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until last year, there was no viable solution for places without power like allotments.

Warmsworth Parish Council are early adopters of Turtle Medical’s innovation, the first and only failsafe, off-grid defib solution which could save lives in countless remote locations.

Warmsworth Parish Council has welcomed the creative approach to closing the care gap and has been praised as a Restart a Heart Hero by Turtle for being determined to protect people and help increase out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates.

Every second counts when a person goes into cardiac arrest; for every minute that passes without defibrillation, the chance of survival decreases by up to 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the most disadvantaged areas, the nearest 24/7 accessible defibrillator is on average a round trip of over a mile, or 1.8km, according to research supported by British Heart Foundation. In rural areas this can increase significantly.

Mike Dowson, the engineer behind the unique solar and wind powered defibrillator cabinet, said: “It’s important for our Restart a Heart Heroes like Warmsworth Parish Council to be celebrated. They were not satisfied to leave their communities at risk, and they will inspire other social locations without electrical connection.

“We spent two years undertaking research, development and feasibility studies because we knew there were too many villages, communities and leisure destinations where people were in a vulnerable position if they were to suffer a cardiac arrest.

“Yorkshire is leading the way and there is an opportunity for many people to feel more protected, whether in their home, playing a round of golf or enjoying their allotment.”

For more information about Turtle’s defibrillator cabinets, bleed control cabinets and lifesaving equipment, please visit www.turtlemedical.co.uk or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.