Doncaster panto stars drop into Frenchgate to meet Santa Claus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stars of Doncaster’s Christmas pantomime dropped into the Frenchgate Centre – to meet up with the man himself Santa Claus ahead of the big day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cast’s family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk is continuing to delight audiences of all ages – but before returning to the stage for their daring adventures, Jack and Jill made a surprise visit to Frenchgate for a bit of festive fun with none other than Father Christmas himself.

The centre was brimming with excitement as the beloved panto characters brought laughter, joy, and a touch of theatrical magic to young and old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill couldn’t resist sneaking in a festive boogie with Santa before heading back to the theatre to tackle the towering beanstalk and the fearsome giant.

Stars of Jack and The Beanstalk dropped into Frenchgate to meet Santa.

Performances are running until January 5, and promise a magical adventure filled with laughter, excitement, and surprises for the whole family.

This year’s spectacular production breathes new life into the classic tale, as Jack Trott embarks on a heroic journey to save the kingdom.

With just a handful of magic beans, he discovers a towering beanstalk leading to an epic showdown with the giant!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Packed with dazzling sets, show-stopping musical numbers, hilarious antics, and enchanting moments, this pantomime is not to be missed.

The stellar cast includes Joe Parker as the brave and mischievous Jack Trott and Becca Lee-Isaacs as the spirited and charming Jill.

Together, they lead audiences on a heart-warming and hilarious journey.

Written by Neil Hurst and directed by Tess Seddon, the production is filled with festive fun and creative flair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to Cast’s panto family are Jasmine Vessey as choreographer and Sonum Batra as musical director and arranger.

Ensuring inclusivity for all, Cast is also thrilled to collaborate with Jane Kelsall to deliver British Sign Language interpreted performances.

Director Tess Seddon said: “This year’s panto is all about bringing families and friends together to celebrate the magic of storytelling, the joy of live theatre, and the festive spirit of community.

"Jack and Jill’s cheeky trip to Frenchgate brought a slice of the magic to shoppers – and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the full show at Cast.”

Accessible Performances

29 December, 3:30PM – BSL and Captioned

2 January, 7PM – BSL

3 January, 2PM – Relaxed Performance

Tickets are available online at castindoncaster.com on 01302 303 959.