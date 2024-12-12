Doncaster panto star and TV comic Duncan "chase me" Norvelle dies at 66

Comedian Duncan Norvelle, known for his trademark “chase me” catchphrase has died at the age of 66.

The star, who appeared as Buttons in Doncaster’s Civic Theatre panto Cinderella in 1999, died after being admitted to hospital two weeks ago.

His management team paid tribute in a statement, saying: "All I can say is Duncan was a comedy genius and British icon ahead of his time who loved showbusiness.

"We managed Duncan and re-released his album Music From My Life, but more than anything he became a good friend and will be truly missed in the entertainment world."

A familiar face on British TV in the 1980s, Norvelle appeared on various TV shows including Surprise Surprise, Wogan and the Keith Harris Show.

He rose to fame on the ITV variety show Saturday Royal in the early 80s, and was seen more recently on a Come Dine with Me special and Pointless Celebrities.

He was known for his camp routines and “chase me” catchphrase.

A post on his Facebook page, signed by his partner Lynn on Thursday, said: "It's with great sadness myself and Duncan's children have to announce the passing of Duncan Norvelle this morning at 8.15am.

"Duncan passed peacefully with myself and daughter Yasmin. Rest in peace our comedy legend, so deeply loved and will be so very missed."

It added that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Tributes have begun to come in from fellow comics including Jim Davidson, who wrote on X: "Rest in peace Duncan. You were, and always will be, a Proper Comedian."

Comedian Jimmy Cricket wrote: "Duncan was a charismatic performer who thrilled audiences up and down the country with his style of humour and hilarious impressions, he was also a man of indomitable spirit! RIP old friend."

Roy Chubby Brown said: “Duncan was a dear friend a great entertainer a character who was a major star on TV and live shows in theatres, Duncan you will be greatly missed.”

Motorbike ace Eddie Kidd said: “Devastating news today of the passing of my dear friend Duncan Norvelle.

“A comedy legend and just a really great gentleman.”

Norvelle, who suffered a stroke in 2012, was admitted to hospital two weeks ago.