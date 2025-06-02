Doncaster pageant queen and community advocate to take on Pretty Muddy 5k in support of Cancer Research UK

Doncaster’s Charlotte Lister Ms Eco Pageants UK, who is well-known for her tireless community work and dedication to vital causes, is once again getting stuck in as she prepares to take on Pretty Muddy 5k in support of Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte will then be running in both Doncaster and Clumber Park 5k Race for Life. Marking her third Pretty Muddy race and seventh and eighth Race for Life 5k.

Last year, Charlotte had the honour of officially starting the Pretty Muddy Sheffield event before taking on the muddy course herself. She also led a team representing The Crown Hotel, Bawtry, helping to raise over £2,000 including Gift Aid for Cancer Research UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte, a passionate advocate for “The Two Big Cs” cancer and climate change, uses her platform as a pageant titleholder and editor of Crowns and Sashes Magazine to raise awareness, inspire action, and support community initiatives.

Charlie Lister.

Her ongoing charity work, including with The Crown Hotel where she serves as a CSR Manager continues to make a lasting local impact.

“This cause is incredibly close to my heart after losing four grandparents to cancer,” Charlotte said.

“Race for Life is about so much more than just running it’s a show of strength, solidarity, and hope. Pretty Muddy is a fun and powerful way to help fund life-saving research, and I’m proud to get involved again this year.”

Charlotte is encouraging others to donate, cheer her on, or even sign up to take part alongside her at one of all of the local three events. Visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/