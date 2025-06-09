Doncaster pageant queen among three who got muddy for cancer cause

Three inspirational beauty queens, including one from Doncaster, swapped their crowns for trainers and took on the challenge of Pretty Muddy Sheffield 2025 in support of Cancer Research UK over the weekend at Graves Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster’s Charlotte Lister, Ms Eco Pageants UK, joined forces with Nadia King, reigning Miss Environmental UK from Rotherham, and Marcie Reid, Miss York, to tackle the 5k obstacle course — all in the name of raising funds and awareness for life-saving cancer research.

The event, part of the Race for Life series, sees participants climbing, crawling, and sliding through a mud-filled course with one united goal: beating cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the rain and the mess, spirits were high as the trio crossed the finish line, proving that pageantry is as much about heart and action as it is about glamour.

Charlotte Lister (left).

“It was messy, it was muddy, and it was absolutely amazing,” said Charlotte.

“Events like these bring people together to make a real difference, and we’re proud to use our platforms to support such an important cause.”

The group raised vital funds through sponsorship and awareness campaigns in the lead-up to the event, demonstrating that pageant queens are more than just their titles — they are community leaders, advocates, and role models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy events continue to unite people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK to fund life-changing research. Every step, every splash of mud, and every donation makes a difference to the charity.

To find out more please visit the website https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/