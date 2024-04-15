Doncaster opticians and hear care specialists raise money for Alzheimer's Society
Scrivens Opticians and Hear Care on Printing Office Street in Doncaster recently raised just over £200 for Alzheimer's Society.
The staff held raffles, and sold Easter biscuits to raise the cash.
