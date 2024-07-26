Doncaster one of luckiest places in country - with nearly 100 secret lottery millionaires
An interactive map has revealed the UK’s luckiest cities, home to hundreds of secret National Lottery winners.
Since Noel Edmonds presented the first draw on November 19, 1994, a total of £90billion has been paid out in prize money.
Analysis of more than 6,800 Lotto millionaires created since then shows that 96 of them come from Doncaster – ranking the city tenth in the UK.
205 of them hail from England’s second largest city, Birmingham, making it the luckiest place in the country.
Belfast is the second luckiest city with a total of 174 millionaires while Glasgow is third with 158 millionaires and Sheffield is fourth with 150.
Coming in joint fifth place were Newcastle and Liverpool with a total of 136 millionaires each.
Manchester placed sixth with 133 millionaires, followed by Cardiff with 126 and Peterborough with 119.
In terms of millionaires per head of adult population, the luckiest hot spots in the UK are Watford, Motherwell and Romford.
In all three places a millionaire was made for less than every 5,000 adults.
Also featured in the per capita top ten are St Albans, Hull, Harrow and Durham.
Among some of Doncaster’s big winners are Richard Carr, who scooped £1 million on a scratchcard in 2015, Doncaster couple Mark and Sara Plowright who won £1 million in 2021 and Mark and Rachael Lund who won £5.5 million in 1995.
