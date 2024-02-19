Doncaster Olympic medal star Sarah Stevenson appears on TV's Pointless

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 40-year-old, who won Great Britain’s first ever Olympic medal in taekwondo, a bronze, at the 2008 Games in Beijing, appeared on a celebrity version of the general knowledge game hosted by Alexander Armstrong, on Saturday night.

She was paired up for the quiz with UK Olympic judo star and reality TV favourite Ashley McKenzie with Debbie Wiseman, Alan Titchmarsh, Scarlette Douglas, Stuart Douglas, Pandora Christie and Toby Tarrant also appearing on the show.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The double world champion, who hails from Bentley, but who now lives in Liverpool with her family under her married name Jennings, scooped a medal at her third Olympic competition for her country which followed on from becoming world champion in 2001.

Sarah Stevenson appeared on Pointless with fellow martial arts star Ashley McKenzie. (Photo: BBC).

Controversially eliminated before the medal rounds, she was reinstated following appeal and went on to win the bronze medal final.

She again became world champion in 2011, despite the loss of both her parents, to cancer in the proceeding year.

Sarah was selected for her home games in London in 2012, where she took the Olympic oath at the opening ceremony on behalf of all the athletes but missed out on a medal due to being hampered by injury in the build up to the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2013, she announced her retirement from competition, was made an MBE in the 2012 New Year Honours for services to martial arts and in January 2014 was made a freeman of Doncaster.