Doncaster Oasis fans mad for it as LNER special heads for London gig

Doncaster Oasis fans were ‘mad for it’ – as a special LNER express took fans to the band’s Wembley Stadium gigs.

The ‘She’s Electric’ service, which featured a special Oasis-themed design on the cab, departed Edinburgh Waverley at 9am on Friday and travelled along the East Coast Main Line to King’s Cross where the gig-goers were surprised by a stripped back set from premier tribute band Oasiz.

The train carried fans from Edinburgh, Newcastle, Durham, Darlington, Northallerton, York, Doncaster, Newark Northgate and Peterborough and fans even had the chance to win Oasis-themed goodies including limited-edition bucket hats and t-shirts.

Musician Keiran La Fox ran through some Oasis classics onboard too.

Fans pictured singing along to some Oasis classics sung by Keiran La Fox on board the Oasis-themed LNER service to London.

Stuart Thomas of LNER, said: “We couldn’t miss the opportunity to mark the much anticipated return of the Gallagher brothers, as we know thousands of gig goers will be using LNER this summer to get to Oasis gigs.

"Our She’s Electric service made sure fans arrived feeling like a Rock N Roll Star.”