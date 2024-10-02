Doncaster nurses to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks to help hospital patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of dedicated Doncaster nurses are to take on the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks to help raise cash for hospital patients.

The group, dubbed Team Haem, have already collected more than £4,000 for Doncaster Royal Infimary’s Haematology Ward ahead of scaling Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group said: “We decided to do this challenge to raise much needed funds for our ward and to improve the patient experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We hope that the funds raised will help us to create a warm and comfortable place for patients and their relatives to relax away from the clinical and busy environment.

A group of nurses are taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks in a fundraising trek.

“Our patients are often undergoing long and intensive chemotherapies and treatments and can often be with us for six weeks or in some cases longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our patients often receive bad news with us and at present we have nowhere other than the bedside to do this, and as you may be able to appreciate this is not ideal with a room full of medical professionals as well as family, to have a room where patients can be with family and have the time to process this difficult information would be a welcome escape from the clinical area.

Any remaining funds will be used towards iPads.

They said: “We currently have one iPad on the ward which is now many years old and we are unable to update it.

“The iPads would give patients a needed distraction during their chemotherapy treatments. As well as this it gives patients access to the outside world, the majority of our patients are confined to their rooms during treatments due to their vulnerability to infections, meaning they can often feel isolated, having access to the iPads will enable them to FaceTime family and friends with ease and feel connected to life outside of their room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are training regularly and have set up both a TikTok and Insta so you can keep up with our progress and hopefully learn more about what we do and the kind of adversities our patients go through.

“We are all at varying fitness levels so we’re looking forward to the challenge and every penny will spur us on to our goal.”

You can donate to the appeal HERE