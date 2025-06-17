Doncaster nursery honoured after being named as one of top 20 in region

A Doncaster nursery has been honoured after being named one of the top 20 in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partou Small World Day Nursery and Pre-school has received the award after its ranking by leading reviews website daynurseries.co.uk.

The accolade is based entirely on reviews from families with Partou Small World receiving a score of 9.9 out of 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in Hatfield and within easy reach of the motorway network, the setting provides high quality childcare and early years education to local families.

Doncaster's Partou nursery has been named as one of the best in Yorkshire.

Its exciting indoor environments that stimulate children, improve their confidence and develop their learning are complemented by a spacious garden with a vegetable patch and herb garden.

An array of extra-curricular activities includes yoga and Kixx football sessions.

Gemma Cooper, Partou Small World Nursery Manager, said: "As a Partou nursery, we believe in championing the unique needs and interests of every child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ‘home from home’ atmosphere we have nurtured helps the children to feel at ease, have fun and make progress as they start their learning journey.

“It is a real pleasure to know that the families are pleased with what we do and have submitted so many positive reviews.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Congratulations to Gemma and her team on their success.

“Being rated as one of the very best nurseries in Yorkshire and Humber is an incredible achievement and thoroughly deserved.”

Partou is one of the UK’s largest day nursery providers and part of the leading childcare group in the Netherlands – a country renowned for the quality of childcare.