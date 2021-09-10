Doncaster nurse in NHS rainbow dress scoops best-dressed award at St Leger Ladies Day
A frontline Doncaster nurse scooped the best-dressed prize at Ladies’ Day at the St Leger for her striking NHS themed rainbow dress.
Gail Eden, who has worked as an NHS nurse for more than 30 years, won Doncaster Racecourse’s annual Style Award for her dazzling outfit, crafted in NHS blue and adorned with numerous colourful rainbows – the symbol of the coronavirus pandemic.
She walked away with a total prize worth £1,000.
Sylish outfits and beautiful headwear were worn in abundance on Ladies Day as racegoers put their best shoes forward to impress the judges of the annual Style Awards, which was open to all to enter.
Gail made her dress and hat herself to celebrate the achievements of the NHS and her shoes and bag were from a charity shop.
Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “It’s amazing to see all of our customers looking fantastic, particularly this year, when no one’s had much of a reason to put on anything fancy!”