Doncaster nurse in NHS rainbow dress scoops best-dressed award at St Leger Ladies Day

NHS nurse Gail Eden scooped the best-dressed award for her NHS rainbow dress at Doncaster Racecourse.

Gail Eden, who has worked as an NHS nurse for more than 30 years, won Doncaster Racecourse’s annual Style Award for her dazzling outfit, crafted in NHS blue and adorned with numerous colourful rainbows – the symbol of the coronavirus pandemic.

She walked away with a total prize worth £1,000.

Sylish outfits and beautiful headwear were worn in abundance on Ladies Day as racegoers put their best shoes forward to impress the judges of the annual Style Awards, which was open to all to enter.

Gail made her dress and hat herself to celebrate the achievements of the NHS and her shoes and bag were from a charity shop.