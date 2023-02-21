Doncaster novelist shortlisted for prestigious Jackie Collins romantic fiction award

Lynda Stacey is in the running for the Jackie Collins Award for Romantic Thrillers with her novel, The Serial Killer's Girl, at the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s annual Romantic Novel Awards for 2023.

The awards celebrate excellence in romantic fiction in all its forms.

As well as being the author of eight books, she also works full time as a sales director for a stationery, office supplies and office refit company.

Author L.H. Stacey is in line for a prestigious writing award.

For many years, she was also a fully qualified scuba diving instructor with her own school and has been known to happily jump in the sea with sharks, without a cage.

Following a life changing car accident in 2008, she was left with limited mobility in her arms.

Unable to teach scuba diving professionally anymore, she turned to her love of writing, a hobby she’d followed avidly since being a teenager.

Her debut novel House of Secrets was published in 2016 under her full name of Lynda Stacey.

Following a change of publisher, her last two books The Sisters Next Door and The Serial Killer's Girl were both published by Boldwood Books under her new author name of L.H. Stacey.

Her own life story, along with varied career choices, helps her to create stories with challenging and unpredictable plots.

She said: ‘I'm absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted. I literally saw the email drop into my inbox and screamed.

"I've always been a huge fan of Jackie Collins and to be shortlisted for the Jackie Collins Award is an absolute dream come true and more than I could have ever hoped for.”

Jean Fullerton, RNA Chair, commented: “Once again, our lovely reader-judges have had the almost impossible task of creating award shortlists from what is an unbelievable number of cracking, page-turning novels. Thankfully they have, and I can only say this year’s shortlist books are the crème de la crème of romantic fiction.”

Sharon Ibbotson, RNA Awards Coordinator, said: “Our genre continues to go from strength to strength, providing escapism, delight and delicious romance with the turn of every page. Our shortlisted books, voted for by real, everyday readers, are a testament to wordmanship and the dedication of their authors, who we congratulate today.”

The awards, which have been held since their inception in 1960, are highly respected in the UK publishing industry.

Previous winners include Santa Montefiore, Joe Heap, Julie Cohen and Milly Johnson. The awards are unique in that they are judged entirely by readers, without input from any industry professionals.

The award categories are as follows: The Fantasy Romantic Novel Award, the Jackie Collins Award for Romantic Thrillers, the Katie Fforde Debut Romantic Novel Award, the Christmas/Festive Holiday Romantic Novel Award, the Shorter Romantic Novel Award, the Romantic Saga Award, the Jane Wenham-Jones Award for Romantic Comedy, the Historical Romantic Novel Award, the Contemporary Romantic Novel Award, and the Popular Romantic Fiction Award (voted for by librarians, booksellers and book bloggers/reviewers).

Added Lynda: “For years, I was a scuba diving instructor. I spent many years traveling back and forth to Egypt and felt more than happy to jump into the sea, knowing that there were sharks in the water below me.

“However, after a life changing car crash, I was left with limited mobility. I could barely lift my arms above my waist, even dressing myself or taking a shower was difficult and quite quickly, it became more than apparent that I wouldn't be able to continue my diving career and I had no choice but to sell my scuba school.

“Eventually, as I always do, I picked myself up and dusted myself down. I had to find something new and equally enjoyable to do. It was at this point that I worked out that I could still type, that my mind was still functional. I turned back to my childhood dream of becoming an author and in 2014, I joined the Romantic Novelists’ Association's New Writers’ Scheme.

“I'm a big believer that everything happens for a reason. The car crash devastated my life, but I turned the page. I began a new chapter of my life. And six years after first being published, I feel extremely fortunate to be shortlisted for a RONA. Being a part of the RNA is amazing, and without them and the NWS I truly believe that I'd have never been published.”

The winners of the awards will be announced during the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Romantic Novel Awards ceremony, which is being held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City on March 6.

THE SERIAL KILLER'S GIRL (Publisher: Boldwood Books)

Lexi Jakes thought she could run from her past … she was wrong.

Because when her biological mother is found dead, with all the same hallmarks of her own serial killer father, Lexi knows someone is out for revenge, and that she and her small daughter, Isla, could be next.

Determined to protect Isla, Lexi travels back to Lindisfarne, the small remote island where she grew up. There, cut off from the mainland, Lexi hopes they'll both be safe. But as the tide comes in and the causeway slowly closes, Lexi’s greatest fear comes true: now they are trapped with no way out.

